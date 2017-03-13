Fatal road accident in Wilrijk

Europhiles show their support for the EU

A couple of hundred Europhiles gathered on the Muntplein in Central Brussels on Sunday afternoon to show their support for the EU. The demonstration was organized by Pulse of Europe, a German organisation that was set up in response to the result of Brexit referendum. The organisers hope to hold demonstration of support for the EU in major European city every Sunday at 2pm.

