Spectacular fire engulfs former school

A fire has destroyed a former school building in the West Flemish town of Menen. The fire broke out just as a group of musicians were rehearsing there. Thankfully they were all able to escape safe and well. It took fire fighters some time to get the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still not known.

