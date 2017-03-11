VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Head's sacking quashed on appeal

The Education Agency’s Appeal’s Councils has overturned the dismissal of the Headmaster of Anneessens-Funck Institute in Brussels. Brussels City Council that runs the school had voted to dismiss the school’s Head as he was said to have not done enough to tackle radicialisation.

