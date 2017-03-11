VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Head's sacking quashed on appeal
The Education Agency’s Appeal’s Councils has overturned the dismissal of the Headmaster of Anneessens-Funck Institute in Brussels. Brussels City Council that runs the school had voted to dismiss the school’s Head as he was said to have not done enough to tackle radicialisation.
This week's video news Sat 11/03/2017 - 16:48
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Green-fingered Flemings rush to the garden centre It would appear that there is no stopping them: green-fingered Flemings. The first sun of the spring provides a great opportunity to get the garden ship-shape again. On Saturday it was busy day at this garden centre in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Ternat. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Green-fingered Flemings rush to the garden centre It would appear that there is no stopping them: green-fingered Flemings. The first sun of the spring provides a great opportunity to get the garden ship-shape again. On Saturday it was busy day at this garden centre in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Ternat.
- Head's sacking quashed on appeal The Education Agency’s Appeal’s Councils has overturned the dismissal of the Headmaster of Anneessens-Funck Institute in Brussels. Brussels City Council that runs the school had voted to dismiss the school’s Head as he was said to have not done enough to tackle radicialisation. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Head's sacking quashed on appeal The Education Agency’s Appeal’s Councils has overturned the dismissal of the Headmaster of Anneessens-Funck Institute in Brussels. Brussels City Council that runs the school had voted to dismiss the school’s Head as he was said to have not done enough to tackle radicialisation.
- "Record number" of youngster taking student jobs This summer around 470,000 young people will work in student jobs. The temping agency Randstad says that this is a record. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Record number" of youngster taking student jobs This summer around 470,000 young people will work in student jobs. The temping agency Randstad says that this is a record.
- "Home sweet home" at the Klara Festival The annual music festival organised by the VRT radio’s classical music and culture station Klara got under way on Thursday evening with a concert at Brussels’ Bozart arts centre. The theme of this year’s festival is “Home sweet home”. For the next two weeks music-lovers will be able to enjoy concerts on the themes of migration, roots and the quest for identity at locations in Brussels, Antwerp and Bruges. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Home sweet home" at the Klara Festival The annual music festival organised by the VRT radio’s classical music and culture station Klara got under way on Thursday evening with a concert at Brussels’ Bozart arts centre. The theme of this year’s festival is “Home sweet home”. For the next two weeks music-lovers will be able to enjoy concerts on the themes of migration, roots and the quest for identity at locations in Brussels, Antwerp and Bruges.
- Sir Alistair looks at the phenomenon of indoor playgrounds Each week in the VRT television channel Eén’s light-hearted programme ‘Iedereen beroemd’ the “British anthropologist Sir Alistair a the secrets of the “Homo Flandriens”. In this week’s quirky look at Flemish society, Sir Alistair examines the phenomenon of indoor playgrounds. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sir Alistair looks at the phenomenon of indoor playgrounds Each week in the VRT television channel Eén’s light-hearted programme ‘Iedereen beroemd’ the “British anthropologist Sir Alistair a the secrets of the “Homo Flandriens”. In this week’s quirky look at Flemish society, Sir Alistair examines the phenomenon of indoor playgrounds.