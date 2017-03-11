VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Ambulance drivers protest in Brussels
Sirens blazing, dozens of ambulance drivers staged a noisy protest outside the offices of the Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal). The drivers want the fee they receive for call-outs to be increased as they say it doesn’t cover their costs.
- "Home sweet home" at the Klara Festival The annual music festival organised by the VRT radio's classical music and culture station Klara got under way on Thursday evening with a concert at Brussels' Bozart arts centre. The theme of this year's festival is "Home sweet home". For the next two weeks music-lovers will be able to enjoy concerts on the themes of migration, roots and the quest for identity at locations in Brussels, Antwerp and Bruges.
- Sir Alistair looks at the phenomenon of indoor playgrounds Each week in the VRT television channel Eén's light-hearted programme 'Iedereen beroemd' the "British anthropologist Sir Alistair a the secrets of the "Homo Flandriens". In this week's quirky look at Flemish society, Sir Alistair examines the phenomenon of indoor playgrounds.
- Rik Wouters in Brussels 9/3/17 - Brussels' Fine Arts Museum is hosting a retrospective of the work of the Flemish painter Rik Wouters. Inspired by the likes of Cézanne Wouters built a bridge between impressionism and modernism during his short life.
- FANS OF FLANDERS: IS THE FATE OF THE FLOWER GIRLS SEALED? 9/3/17 - When in 2017 the 'Tour Down Under' took the lead in changing the podium culture by replacing flower girls by flower boys, the issue was again raised in Flanders. Is the portrayal of flower misses too sexist?