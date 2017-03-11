VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Ambulance drivers protest in Brussels

Sirens blazing, dozens of ambulance drivers staged a noisy protest outside the offices of the Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal). The drivers want the fee they receive for call-outs to be increased as they say it doesn’t cover their costs.

This week's video news Fri 10/03/2017 - 17:14
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >