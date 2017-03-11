Ambulance drivers protest in Brussels

"Home sweet home" at the Klara Festival

The annual music festival organised by the VRT radio’s classical music and culture station Klara got under way on Thursday evening with a concert at Brussels’ Bozart arts centre. The theme of this year’s festival is “Home sweet home”. For the next two weeks music-lovers will be able to enjoy concerts on the themes of migration, roots and the quest for identity at locations in Brussels, Antwerp and Bruges.

