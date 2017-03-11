VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Home sweet home" at the Klara Festival

The annual music festival organised by the VRT radio’s classical music and culture station Klara got under way on Thursday evening with a concert at Brussels’ Bozart arts centre. The theme of this year’s festival is “Home sweet home”. For the next two weeks music-lovers will be able to enjoy concerts on the themes of migration, roots and the quest for identity at locations in Brussels, Antwerp and Bruges.

