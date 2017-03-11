VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Sir Alistair looks at the phenomenon of indoor playgrounds

Each week in the VRT television channel Eén’s light-hearted programme ‘Iedereen beroemd’ the “British anthropologist Sir Alistair a the secrets of the “Homo Flandriens”. In this week’s quirky look at Flemish society, Sir Alistair examines the phenomenon of indoor playgrounds.

This week's video news Fri 10/03/2017 - 16:02
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >