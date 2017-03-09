VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Rik Wouters in Brussels
9/3/17 - Brussels' Fine Arts Museum is hosting a retrospective of the work of the Flemish painter Rik Wouters. Inspired by the likes of Cézanne Wouters built a bridge between impressionism and modernism during his short life.
This week's video news Thu 09/03/2017 - 15:45
Rik Wouters in Brussels

9/3/17 - Brussels' Fine Arts Museum is hosting a retrospective of the work of the Flemish painter Rik Wouters. Inspired by the likes of Cézanne Wouters built a bridge between impressionism and modernism during his short life.
FANS OF FLANDERS: IS THE FATE OF THE FLOWER GIRLS SEALED?

9/3/17 - When in 2017 the 'Tour Down Under' took the lead in changing the podium culture by replacing flower girls by flower boys, the issue was again raised in Flanders. Is the portrayal of flower misses too sexist?
Johan Heldenbergh stars in 'The Zookeeper's Wife'

8/3/17 - 'The Zookeeper's Wife' with Johan Heldenbergh and Jessica Chastain premiered in Warsaw. Fleming Heldenbergh tells VRT's Ward Verrijcken how Chastain pulled out the stops to get him on the cast.
King Filip receives 'Peace Women' at the palace

8/3/17 - Every two years the women's council appoints new 'Peace Women'. Today there are 60 'Peace Women' in all, of various heritages working for women's rights at home and abroad.
It's Women's Day at Schuman

8/3/17 - A group of women and men took their protest to the heart of the European district on Wednesday. On the occasion of International Women's Day they demanded equal rights for women.