VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Rik Wouters in Brussels

9/3/17 - Brussels' Fine Arts Museum is hosting a retrospective of the work of the Flemish painter Rik Wouters. Inspired by the likes of Cézanne Wouters built a bridge between impressionism and modernism during his short life.

This week's video news Thu 09/03/2017 - 15:45
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >