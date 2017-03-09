VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Johan Heldenbergh stars in 'The Zookeeper's Wife'
8/3/17 - 'The Zookeeper's Wife' with Johan Heldenbergh and Jessica Chastain premiered in Warsaw. Fleming Heldenbergh tells VRT's Ward Verrijcken how Chastain pulled out the stops to get him on the cast.
This week's video news Wed 08/03/2017 - 15:59
King Filip receives 'Peace Women' at the palace 8/3/17 - Every two years the women's council appoints new 'Peace Women'. Today there are 60 'Peace Women' in all, of various heritages working for women's rights at home and abroad.
It's Women's Day at Schuman 8/3/17 - A group of women and men took their protest to the heart of the European district on Wednesday. On the occasion of International Women's Day they demanded equal rights for women.
Eurovision: Is Blanche a winner? Singer Blanche, aka Ellie Delvaux, will represent Belgium at this year's Eurovision song contest in Kiev. Blanche, who hails from Brussels, will sing "City Lights". The song premiered on VRT radio MNM on Wednesday.
Visa row: European court rules in Belgium's favour 7/3/17 - The European court of justice (ECJ) has ruled in the favour of the Belgian government. Last year a Syrian family applied for a visa on humanitarian grounds at the Belgian embassy in Lebanon. Belgium's immigration disputes court took the matter to the ECJ to find out if Belgium could be obliged to issue such a visa. The ECJ says national law is supreme in this matter.