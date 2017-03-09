VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

King Filip receives 'Peace Women' at the palace

8/3/17 - Every two years the women's council appoints new 'Peace Women'. Today there are 60 'Peace Women' in all, of various heritages working for women's rights at home and abroad.

This week's video news Wed 08/03/2017 - 14:57
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >