VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

It's Women's Day at Schuman

8/3/17 - A group of women and men took their protest to the heart of the European district on Wednesday. On the occasion of International Women's Day they demanded equal rights for women.

This week's video news Wed 08/03/2017 - 14:42
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >