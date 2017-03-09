Marie Wynants yt

Eurovision: Is Blanche a winner?

Singer Blanche, aka Ellie Delvaux, will represent Belgium at this year's Eurovision song contest in Kiev. Blanche, who hails from Brussels, will sing "City Lights". The song premiered on VRT radio MNM on Wednesday.

