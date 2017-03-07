VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Pay by mobile phone arrives in Belgium

7/3/17 - High-street bank BNP Paribas Fortis and Google have joined forces to launch a new pay application for mobile phone users with an android phone. All you need to do is switch on your phone. A quarter of a million customers can use the application at 85,000 points across Belgium.

