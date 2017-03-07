VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Pay by mobile phone arrives in Belgium
7/3/17 - High-street bank BNP Paribas Fortis and Google have joined forces to launch a new pay application for mobile phone users with an android phone. All you need to do is switch on your phone. A quarter of a million customers can use the application at 85,000 points across Belgium.
- Visa row: European court rules in Belgium's favour 7/3/17 - The European court of justice (ECJ) has ruled in the favour of the Belgian government. Last year a Syrian family applied for a visa on humanitarian grounds at the Belgian embassy in Lebanon. Belgium's immigration disputes court took the matter to the ECJ to find out if Belgium could be obliged to issue such a visa. The ECJ says national law is supreme in this matter.
- Pay by mobile phone arrives in Belgium 7/3/17 - High-street bank BNP Paribas Fortis and Google have joined forces to launch a new pay application for mobile phone users with an android phone. All you need to do is switch on your phone. A quarter of a million customers can use the application at 85,000 points across Belgium.
- "It's great to be back in Brussels" 7/3/17 - British foreign secretary Boris Johnson was in Brussels last night for meetings that included one with Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois. Ahead of the meeting Mr Johnson stated that Brexit would be positive for both sides of the Channel. The British foreign secretary spoke warmly of the intensive trade relationships between Britain and Flanders, his childhood in Brussels and his Belgian-born daughter. He insisted he would do his all to secure a good trade agreement between the UK and Belgium when it exits the bloc.
- Herald rescue: "It will always be a scar on my soul" 6/3/17 - Thirty years after the events army diver Walter Van Weymeersch speaks of the night he was involved in the rescue operation on the Herald of Free Enterprise. The vessel went down off Port Zeebrugge with the loss of 193 lives.
- "Brexit is a nuisance, but Brits need our veg!" 6/3/17 - Later today UK foreign minister Boris Johnson is meeting Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois. Ahead of the meeting Mr Bourgeois has stressed the need for an early trade deal between Britain and the EU as Flanders is highly reliant on its exports to the UK. VRT News examined the situation at frozen fruit and veg producer Ardo, where Brexit is seen as a challenge, but one that can be sorted.