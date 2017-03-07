Pay by mobile phone arrives in Belgium

"It's great to be back in Brussels"

7/3/17 - British foreign secretary Boris Johnson was in Brussels last night for meetings that included one with Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois. Ahead of the meeting Mr Johnson stated that Brexit would be positive for both sides of the Channel. The British foreign secretary spoke warmly of the intensive trade relationships between Britain and Flanders, his childhood in Brussels and his Belgian-born daughter. He insisted he would do his all to secure a good trade agreement between the UK and Belgium when it exits the bloc.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

"It's great to be back in Brussels"

7/3/17 - British foreign secretary Boris Johnson was in Brussels last night for meetings that included one with Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois. Ahead of the meeting Mr Johnson stated that Brexit would be positive for both sides of the Channel. The British foreign secretary spoke warmly of the intensive trade relationships between Britain and Flanders, his childhood in Brussels and his Belgian-born daughter. He insisted he would do his all to secure a good trade agreement between the UK and Belgium when it exits the bloc.