Visa row: European court rules in Belgium’s favour

7/3/17 - The European court of justice (ECJ) has ruled in the favour of the Belgian government. Last year a Syrian family applied for a visa on humanitarian grounds at the Belgian embassy in Lebanon. Belgium's immigration disputes court took the matter to the ECJ to find out if Belgium could be obliged to issue such a visa. The ECJ says national law is supreme in this matter.

