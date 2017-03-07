VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Brexit is a nuisance, but Brits need our veg!"

6/3/17 - Later today UK foreign minister Boris Johnson is meeting Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois. Ahead of the meeting Mr Bourgeois has stressed the need for an early trade deal between Britain and the EU as Flanders is highly reliant on its exports to the UK. VRT News examined the situation at frozen fruit and veg producer Ardo, where Brexit is seen as a challenge, but one that can be sorted.

Mon 06/03/2017
