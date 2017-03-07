Belgium and UK remember 'Herald of Free Enterprise' disaster

Herald rescue: “It will always be a scar on my soul”

6/3/17 - Thirty years after the events army diver Walter Van Weymeersch speaks of the night he was involved in the rescue operation on the Herald of Free Enterprise. The vessel went down off Port Zeebrugge with the loss of 193 lives.

