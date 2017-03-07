VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgium and UK remember 'Herald of Free Enterprise' disaster

6/3/17 - Representatives of Belgium and the UK have marked the 30th anniversary of the loss of life during the sinking of the ferry ‘Herald of Free Enterprise’ off Zeebrugge. The Governor of West Flanders, Carl Decaluwé, relates how like many Belgians he spent the evening watching the pictures from Zeebrugge coming into the news studios: "Human error can never be excluded despite all high-tech and preparations. We should be prepared for everything. The chance is smaller but still exists.”

