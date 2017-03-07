VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
UK ambassador Rose pays tribute to 'Herald' rescuers
6/3/17 - The UK ambassador to Belgium Alison Rose speaks of the great debt of gratitude that the people of Britain have to those in Belgium who helped in the disaster of the Herald of Free Enterprise. Ms Rose was among officials present at a ceremony of remembrance for the 193 people who died in the ferry disaster 30 years ago.
This week's video news Mon 06/03/2017 - 11:51
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Herald rescue: “It will always be a scar on my soul” 6/3/17 - Thirty years after the events army diver Walter Van Weymeersch speaks of the night he was involved in the rescue operation on the Herald of Free Enterprise. The vessel went down off Port Zeebrugge with the loss of 193 lives. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Herald rescue: “It will always be a scar on my soul” 6/3/17 - Thirty years after the events army diver Walter Van Weymeersch speaks of the night he was involved in the rescue operation on the Herald of Free Enterprise. The vessel went down off Port Zeebrugge with the loss of 193 lives.
- "Brexit is a nuisance, but Brits need our veg!" 6/3/17 - Later today UK foreign minister Boris Johnson is meeting Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois. Ahead of the meeting Mr Bourgeois has stressed the need for an early trade deal between Britain and the EU as Flanders is highly reliant on its exports to the UK. VRT News examined the situation at frozen fruit and veg producer Ardo, where Brexit is seen as a challenge, but one that can be sorted. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Brexit is a nuisance, but Brits need our veg!" 6/3/17 - Later today UK foreign minister Boris Johnson is meeting Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois. Ahead of the meeting Mr Bourgeois has stressed the need for an early trade deal between Britain and the EU as Flanders is highly reliant on its exports to the UK. VRT News examined the situation at frozen fruit and veg producer Ardo, where Brexit is seen as a challenge, but one that can be sorted.
- Belgium and UK remember 'Herald of Free Enterprise' disaster 6/3/17 - Representatives of Belgium and the UK have marked the 30th anniversary of the loss of life during the sinking of the ferry ‘Herald of Free Enterprise’ off Zeebrugge. The Governor of West Flanders, Carl Decaluwé, relates how like many Belgians he spent the evening watching the pictures from Zeebrugge coming into the news studios: "Human error can never be excluded despite all high-tech and preparations. We should be prepared for everything. The chance is smaller but still exists.” VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgium and UK remember 'Herald of Free Enterprise' disaster 6/3/17 - Representatives of Belgium and the UK have marked the 30th anniversary of the loss of life during the sinking of the ferry ‘Herald of Free Enterprise’ off Zeebrugge. The Governor of West Flanders, Carl Decaluwé, relates how like many Belgians he spent the evening watching the pictures from Zeebrugge coming into the news studios: "Human error can never be excluded despite all high-tech and preparations. We should be prepared for everything. The chance is smaller but still exists.”
- UK ambassador Rose pays tribute to 'Herald' rescuers 6/3/17 - The UK ambassador to Belgium Alison Rose speaks of the great debt of gratitude that the people of Britain have to those in Belgium who helped in the disaster of the Herald of Free Enterprise. Ms Rose was among officials present at a ceremony of remembrance for the 193 people who died in the ferry disaster 30 years ago. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? UK ambassador Rose pays tribute to 'Herald' rescuers 6/3/17 - The UK ambassador to Belgium Alison Rose speaks of the great debt of gratitude that the people of Britain have to those in Belgium who helped in the disaster of the Herald of Free Enterprise. Ms Rose was among officials present at a ceremony of remembrance for the 193 people who died in the ferry disaster 30 years ago.
- The church that turns into a pub after the service 5/3/17 - Somewhere in West Flanders, villagers took a remarkable decision: the local church in Brielen is being turned into a pub after the weekly holy mass on Sundays. This is to bring the people together again after the last pub in the area was closed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The church that turns into a pub after the service 5/3/17 - Somewhere in West Flanders, villagers took a remarkable decision: the local church in Brielen is being turned into a pub after the weekly holy mass on Sundays. This is to bring the people together again after the last pub in the area was closed.