UK ambassador Rose pays tribute to 'Herald' rescuers

6/3/17 - The UK ambassador to Belgium Alison Rose speaks of the great debt of gratitude that the people of Britain have to those in Belgium who helped in the disaster of the Herald of Free Enterprise. Ms Rose was among officials present at a ceremony of remembrance for the 193 people who died in the ferry disaster 30 years ago.

Mon 06/03/2017
