Flemish fleet reduced with 308 units

5/3/17 - The Flemish government fleet has been reduced with 308 cars on a total of 4,000. One of the reasons is the system of car sharing that is paying off. The socialist MP Joris Vandenbroucke wants to go one step further. He says it should be possible that the cars are being shared by members of the public outside office hours.

