Charlton fans take protests to Sint-Truiden

5/3/17 - British football fans of Charlton Athletic were joined by fans of the Belgian top flight club Sint-Truiden in a protest march in Sint-Truiden (Limburg). The British fans want Duchâtelet to go, claimoing he only has commercial ambitions with the London club.

5/3/17
