Charlton fans take protests to Sint-Truiden
5/3/17 - British football fans of Charlton Athletic were joined by fans of the Belgian top flight club Sint-Truiden in a protest march in Sint-Truiden (Limburg). The British fans want Duchâtelet to go, claimoing he only has commercial ambitions with the London club.
5/3/17 - Somewhere in West Flanders, villagers took a remarkable decision: the local church in Brielen is being turned into a pub after the weekly holy mass on Sundays. This is to bring the people together again after the last pub in the area was closed.
5/3/17 - The Flemish government fleet has been reduced with 308 cars on a total of 4,000. One of the reasons is the system of car sharing that is paying off. The socialist MP Joris Vandenbroucke wants to go one step further. He says it should be possible that the cars are being shared by members of the public outside office hours.
Charlton fans take protests to Sint-Truiden
4/3/17 - The plant of train and tram builders Bombardier in Bruges will not be closed, the Canadian management has decided. However, concerns remain about serious job losses. The Bruges branch will have its headquarters in Crespin, in France. Dozens of white collar jobs are at stake. Questions also remain about the production unit after 2018, when Bombardier Bruges will be more dependent on local orders.
4/3/17 - A huge rail bridge has been installed over the Leuvense Vaart canal in Mechelen. The extra rail track will boost the Mechelen-Brussels rail link, reducing travel times.