VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

The church that turns into a pub after the service

5/3/17 - Somewhere in West Flanders, villagers took a remarkable decision: the local church in Brielen is being turned into a pub after the weekly holy mass on Sundays. This is to bring the people together again after the last pub in the area was closed.

This week's video news Sun 05/03/2017 - 15:47
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >