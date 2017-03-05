The church that turns into a pub after the service

5/3/17 - Somewhere in West Flanders, villagers took a remarkable decision: the local church in Brielen is being turned into a pub after the weekly holy mass on Sundays. This is to bring the people together again after the last pub in the area was closed.

