170-ton rail bridge installed over Leuvense Vaart

4/3/17 - A huge rail bridge has been installed over the Leuvense Vaart canal in Mechelen. The extra rail track will boost the Mechelen-Brussels rail link, reducing travel times.

This week's video news Sat 04/03/2017 - 15:44
