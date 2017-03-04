VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
170-ton rail bridge installed over Leuvense Vaart
4/3/17 - A huge rail bridge has been installed over the Leuvense Vaart canal in Mechelen. The extra rail track will boost the Mechelen-Brussels rail link, reducing travel times.
Bombardier Bruges: good and bad news

4/3/17 - The plant of train and tram builders Bombardier in Bruges will not be closed, the Canadian management has decided. However, concerns remain about serious job losses. The Bruges branch will have its headquarters in Crespin, in France. Dozens of white collar jobs are at stake. Questions also remain about the production unit after 2018, when Bombardier Bruges will be more dependent on local orders.
170-ton rail bridge installed over Leuvense Vaart

4/3/17 - A huge rail bridge has been installed over the Leuvense Vaart canal in Mechelen. The extra rail track will boost the Mechelen-Brussels rail link, reducing travel times.
'The xx' marriage proposal in Brussels

3/3/17 - The British band The xx interrupted yesterday's concert in Vorst Nationaal for a moment for a romantic intermezzo... a couple was invited on stage after which the man proposed (by the way, she said 'yes'!) (footage Louise Hoedt/VRT)
Remarkable footage from Wenduine

3/3/17 - A horse was saved from a certain death at Wenduine Beach yesterday. The horse got stuck in quicksand while at the same time the tide was coming in. A bulldozer made sure the horse was protected from the water, while firemen helped to pull the animal out.
Huge traffic jams on E40 Motorway

3/3/17 - Coast-bound traffic on the E40 Motorway was confronted with a huge traffic around Beernem on Friday morning, after a lorry hit a van announcing road works. The driver only sustained minor injuries. The road was completely blocked for almost three hours.