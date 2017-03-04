Bombardier Bruges: good and bad news

4/3/17 - The plant of train and tram builders Bombardier in Bruges will not be closed, the Canadian management has decided. However, concerns remain about serious job losses. The Bruges branch will have its headquarters in Crespin, in France. Dozens of white collar jobs are at stake. Questions also remain about the production unit after 2018, when Bombardier Bruges will be more dependent on local orders.

