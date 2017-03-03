VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Huge traffic jams on E40 Motorway

3/3/17 - Coast-bound traffic on the E40 Motorway was confronted with a huge traffic around Beernem on Friday morning, after a lorry hit a van announcing road works. The driver only sustained minor injuries. The road was completely blocked for almost three hours.

