'The xx' marriage proposal in Brussels

3/3/17 - The British band The xx interrupted yesterday's concert in Vorst Nationaal for a moment for a romantic intermezzo... a couple was invited on stage after which the man proposed (by the way, she said 'yes'!) (footage Louise Hoedt/VRT)

This week's video news Fri 03/03/2017 - 16:00
This week's video news

