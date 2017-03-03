VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Remarkable footage from Wenduine

3/3/17 - A horse was saved from a certain death at Wenduine Beach yesterday. The horse got stuck in quicksand while at the same time the tide was coming in. A bulldozer made sure the horse was protected from the water, while firemen helped to pull the animal out.

