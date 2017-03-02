VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
FANS OF FLANDERS: ARE ALL 70 SIGNS REMOVED YET?
Since the beginning of this year, the speed limit on our secondary roads has been reduced from 90 to 70. In November 2016 the government had announced to remove all 70 traffic signs, but has it happened yet? And will this tame our ‘ traffic jungle’? This is the weekly contribution from 'Fans of Flanders' for Flandersnews.
Belgium steps into America's shoes 2/3/17 - Brussels is hosting 'She Decides', an international conference together with the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden to show that Europe is not forsaking women and girls. Now that President Trump's America is ending the funding for NGOs that help to facilitate abortions worldwide Europe is eager to ensure women and girls in developing nations receive information about abortion, sex education and maternity care.
- FANS OF FLANDERS: ARE ALL 70 SIGNS REMOVED YET? Since the beginning of this year, the speed limit on our secondary roads has been reduced from 90 to 70. In November 2016 the government had announced to remove all 70 traffic signs, but has it happened yet? And will this tame our ‘ traffic jungle’? This is the weekly contribution from 'Fans of Flanders' for Flandersnews. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? FANS OF FLANDERS: ARE ALL 70 SIGNS REMOVED YET? Since the beginning of this year, the speed limit on our secondary roads has been reduced from 90 to 70. In November 2016 the government had announced to remove all 70 traffic signs, but has it happened yet? And will this tame our ‘ traffic jungle’? This is the weekly contribution from 'Fans of Flanders' for Flandersnews.
Red Flames off to 'flying start' in Cyprus 2/3/17 - The Belgian national women's team, the red Flames, are off to a good start at the Women's Cup. The tournament in Cyprus is a preparation for the European Championships.
'The World of Charles and Ray Eames' at C-mine in Genk 1/3/17 - The C-mine in Genk is currently hosting the exhibition 'The World of Charles and Ray Eames'. The American husband and wife team made a significant historical contribution to the development of furniture and modern architecture. This exhibition was earlier seen at the Barbican in London. Report: Bart Cortoos.
Police call strike action 1/3/17 - Belgian police are going on strike. The trade unions are protesting against a lack of staff and means.