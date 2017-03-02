VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgium steps into America’s shoes

2/3/17 - Brussels is hosting ‘She Decides’, an international conference together with the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden to show that Europe is not forsaking women and girls. Now that President Trump's America is ending the funding for NGOs that help to facilitate abortions worldwide Europe is eager to ensure women and girls in developing nations receive information about abortion, sex education and maternity care.

