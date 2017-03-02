Belgium steps into America’s shoes

FANS OF FLANDERS: ARE ALL 70 SIGNS REMOVED YET?

Since the beginning of this year, the speed limit on our secondary roads has been reduced from 90 to 70. In November 2016 the government had announced to remove all 70 traffic signs, but has it happened yet? And will this tame our ‘ traffic jungle’? This is the weekly contribution from 'Fans of Flanders' for Flandersnews.

VRT

