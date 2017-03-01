VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
'The World of Charles and Ray Eames' at C-mine in Genk
1/3/17 - The C-mine in Genk is currently hosting the exhibition 'The World of Charles and Ray Eames'. The American husband and wife team made a significant historical contribution to the development of furniture and modern architecture. This exhibition was earlier seen at the Barbican in London. Report: Bart Cortoos.
This week's video news Wed 01/03/2017 - 15:27
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- 'The World of Charles and Ray Eames' at C-mine in Genk 1/3/17 - The C-mine in Genk is currently hosting the exhibition 'The World of Charles and Ray Eames'. The American husband and wife team made a significant historical contribution to the development of furniture and modern architecture. This exhibition was earlier seen at the Barbican in London. Report: Bart Cortoos. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 'The World of Charles and Ray Eames' at C-mine in Genk 1/3/17 - The C-mine in Genk is currently hosting the exhibition 'The World of Charles and Ray Eames'. The American husband and wife team made a significant historical contribution to the development of furniture and modern architecture. This exhibition was earlier seen at the Barbican in London. Report: Bart Cortoos.
- Police call strike action 1/3/17 - Belgian police are going on strike. The trade unions are protesting against a lack of staff and means. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Police call strike action 1/3/17 - Belgian police are going on strike. The trade unions are protesting against a lack of staff and means.
- Can McLaren sort its woes? 1/3/17 - Last Monday Fernando Alonso experienced difficulties and on Tuesday engine trouble dogged Fleming Stoffel Vandoorne's training. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Can McLaren sort its woes? 1/3/17 - Last Monday Fernando Alonso experienced difficulties and on Tuesday engine trouble dogged Fleming Stoffel Vandoorne's training.
- ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ as you have never heard it! 1/3/17 - The good people of Aalst have celebrated carnival for another year. After three days of partying and heavy drinking this year’s puppets have gone on the bonfire. During this event the good people of Aalst also gave a rendition of Elgar’s ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ in the Aalst patois that we would like to share with you. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ as you have never heard it! 1/3/17 - The good people of Aalst have celebrated carnival for another year. After three days of partying and heavy drinking this year’s puppets have gone on the bonfire. During this event the good people of Aalst also gave a rendition of Elgar’s ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ in the Aalst patois that we would like to share with you.
- A deserted Renault Vilvoorde, 20 years later 28/02/17 - The factory of French car builders Renault is still empty and deserted, 20 years after the closure was announced. No new destination has been found for the large premises in Vilvoorde; some would just prefer to have it demolished. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? A deserted Renault Vilvoorde, 20 years later 28/02/17 - The factory of French car builders Renault is still empty and deserted, 20 years after the closure was announced. No new destination has been found for the large premises in Vilvoorde; some would just prefer to have it demolished.