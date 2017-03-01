Can McLaren sort its woes?

'The World of Charles and Ray Eames' at C-mine in Genk

1/3/17 - The C-mine in Genk is currently hosting the exhibition 'The World of Charles and Ray Eames'. The American husband and wife team made a significant historical contribution to the development of furniture and modern architecture. This exhibition was earlier seen at the Barbican in London. Report: Bart Cortoos.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

'The World of Charles and Ray Eames' at C-mine in Genk

1/3/17 - The C-mine in Genk is currently hosting the exhibition 'The World of Charles and Ray Eames'. The American husband and wife team made a significant historical contribution to the development of furniture and modern architecture. This exhibition was earlier seen at the Barbican in London. Report: Bart Cortoos.