‘Land of Hope and Glory’ as you have never heard it!

1/3/17 - The good people of Aalst have celebrated carnival for another year. After three days of partying and heavy drinking this year’s puppets have gone on the bonfire. During this event the good people of Aalst also gave a rendition of Elgar’s ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ in the Aalst patois that we would like to share with you.

This week's video news Wed 01/03/2017 - 11:18
