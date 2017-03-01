VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A deserted Renault Vilvoorde, 20 years later

28/02/17 - The factory of French car builders Renault is still empty and deserted, 20 years after the closure was announced. No new destination has been found for the large premises in Vilvoorde; some would just prefer to have it demolished.

