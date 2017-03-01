Millions could be saved with generic drugs

28/02/17 - Both clients and the government could save a lot of cash if doctors would prescribe non-branded medicines more often. They have been urged to do this in the past, but apparently there is still a lot of room for improvement, figures supplied by the independent health mutuals show.

