VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Hallepoort shut for 3 weeks!

27/2/17 – The Hallepoort Tunnel on the inner Brussels orbital ring road has been closed for three weeks. The closure of the tunnel is expected to be a particular pain for motorists negotiating the inner orbital.

This week's video news Mon 27/02/2017 - 15:46
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >