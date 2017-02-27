VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Hallepoort shut for 3 weeks!
27/2/17 – The Hallepoort Tunnel on the inner Brussels orbital ring road has been closed for three weeks. The closure of the tunnel is expected to be a particular pain for motorists negotiating the inner orbital.
- Urban Crops: produce crops indoors anywhere! 27/2/17 – Distant production, transportation and transportation losses all make some farm produce needlessly expensive. In Beveren - Leie Urban Crops has come up with a unique system that allows farmers to produce crops indoors wherever they like. Tijs Mauroo spoke with Urban Crops founder Maarten Vandecruys.
- Galloping inflation hits Belgium 27/2/17 – Inflation in Belgium is running at nearly 3%. Belgian inflation is now one of the highest in the Eurozone.
- Hallepoort shut for 3 weeks! 27/2/17 – The Hallepoort Tunnel on the inner Brussels orbital ring road has been closed for three weeks. The closure of the tunnel is expected to be a particular pain for motorists negotiating the inner orbital.
- "Where in Europe can I go where I won't be distracted by the culture?" 27/2/17 - So 'Moonlight' won the Oscar for best picture. Director Barry Jenkins spent some of his time in Brussels in 2013 when he was working on Moonlight's scenario and explains why.
- Aalst Carnival: "It's in our DNA" 26/2/17 - Three days of carnival fun have started in Aalst, the Flemish capital of Carnival. This morning the final touches were being put to the floats taking part in the parade. Revellers in Aalst say carnival is in their DNA.