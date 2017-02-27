"Where in Europe can I go where I won't be distracted by the culture?"

Urban Crops: produce crops indoors anywhere!

27/2/17 – Distant production, transportation and transportation losses all make some farm produce needlessly expensive. In Beveren - Leie Urban Crops has come up with a unique system that allows farmers to produce crops indoors wherever they like. Tijs Mauroo spoke with Urban Crops founder Maarten Vandecruys.

