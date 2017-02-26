VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Bomb scare at Brussels concert hall
26/2/17 - The AB concert hall in downtown Brussels was evacuated last night following a bomb alert. Police cordoned off the entire area and used sniffer dogs to comb out the entire building before sounding the all-clear!
Bomb scare at Brussels concert hall 26/2/17 - The AB concert hall in downtown Brussels was evacuated last night following a bomb alert. Police cordoned off the entire area and used sniffer dogs to comb out the entire building before sounding the all-clear!
