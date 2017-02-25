VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
E40 at Affligem: traffic blackspot!!!
25/2/17 - Road works have started on the Brussels - Ostend motorway at Affligem. Until Wednesday the road surface is being repaired. Motorists are being guided over two lanes instead of three.
- E40 at Affligem: traffic blackspot!!! 25/2/17 - Road works have started on the Brussels - Ostend motorway at Affligem. Until Wednesday the road surface is being repaired. Motorists are being guided over two lanes instead of three.
- 363 drivers get banned every day! 25/2/17 - Last year Belgian judges banned 133,000 people from driving. This works out at around 363 banned motorists a day.
- 1997: Renault closes its profitable Belgian plant 25/2/17 - It's exactly 20 years ago that French carmaker Renault closed its profitmaking Belgian plant in Vilvoorde. Over 3,000 workers lost their jobs.
- Carnaval fun on the school yard The carnival season is up on us again. With Friday being the last day of term, primary school pupils at many schools across our region celebrate carnival with their classmates. A great chance to dress up, sing, dance and above all to have lots of fun.
- Pol Bury "Time in Motion" at Bozar The Belgian artist Pol Bury (1922-2005) is one of the founders of kinetic art. A retrospective at the Bozar Art's Centre in Brussels provides an opportunity to discover Bury's vast and diverse oeuvre. Paintings, sculptures, mobile works, fountains, jewellery, graphic and written creations are all on display in the biggest exhibition Belgium has dedicated to this major artist in twenty years.