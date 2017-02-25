VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

1997: Renault closes its profitable Belgian plant

25/2/17 - It's exactly 20 years ago that French carmaker Renault closed its profitmaking Belgian plant in Vilvoorde. Over 3,000 workers lost their jobs.

This week's video news Sat 25/02/2017 - 14:54
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >