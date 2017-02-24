VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Carnaval fun on the school yard
The carnival season is up on us again. With Friday being the last day of term, primary school pupils at many schools across our region celebrate carnival with their classmates. A great chance to dress up, sing, dance and above all to have lots of fun.
This week's video news Fri 24/02/2017 - 17:39
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Pol Bury "Time in Motion" at Bozar The Belgian artist Pol Bury (1922-2005) is one of the founders of kinetic art. A retrospective at the Bozar Art's Centre in Brussels provides an opportunity to discover Bury's vast and diverse oeuvre. Paintings, sculptures, mobile works, fountains, jewellery, graphic and written creations are all on display in the biggest exhibition Belgium has dedicated to this major artist in twenty years.
How did Siegfried Bracke manage to compete with Trump for a week? 23/2/17 - Do you know the man in the picture? How come he competed for more than a week with Donald Trump? Our colleagues of Fans of Flanders made a reconstruction of the Siegfried saga: how the Speaker of the Federal Chamber ended up in the eye of the storm.
Influx of AA Gent fans in London 23/2/17 - 7,000 to 8,000 fans of football club AA Gent have travelled to London's Wembley Stadium to support their team in the Europa League clash against Tottenham. The Ghent residents could be spotted in large numbers in the area of the stadium. Those travelling by ferry were facing delays due to storm Doris. Some 85,000 football enthusiasts are expected at Wembley tonight. But will the Ghent fans have reason to cheer after the match? The Buffaloes enjoy a 1-0 bonus from the home leg.
Knokke murder: have you seen this man? 22/2/17 - Police are launching a new appeal for witnesses to come forward in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Sofie Muylle a month ago in Knokke.