Pol Bury "Time in Motion" at Bozar

Carnaval fun on the school yard

The carnival season is up on us again. With Friday being the last day of term, primary school pupils at many schools across our region celebrate carnival with their classmates. A great chance to dress up, sing, dance and above all to have lots of fun.

