Pol Bury "Time in Motion" at Bozar

The Belgian artist Pol Bury (1922-2005) is one of the founders of kinetic art. A retrospective at the Bozar Art's Centre in Brussels provides an opportunity to discover Bury’s vast and diverse oeuvre. Paintings, sculptures, mobile works, fountains, jewellery, graphic and written creations are all on display in the biggest exhibition Belgium has dedicated to this major artist in twenty years.

