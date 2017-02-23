VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Influx of AA Gent fans in London
Influx of AA Gent fans in London

23/2/17 - 7,000 to 8,000 fans of football club AA Gent have travelled to London's Wembley Stadium to support their team in the Europa League clash against Tottenham. The Ghent residents could be spotted in large numbers in the area of the stadium. Those travelling by ferry were facing delays due to storm Doris. Some 85,000 football enthusiasts are expected at Wembley tonight. But will the Ghent fans have reason to cheer after the match? The Buffaloes enjoy a 1-0 bonus from the home leg.
This week's video news Thu 23/02/2017 - 17:10
