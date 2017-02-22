VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Mobility minister Weyts unwell in Flemish Parliament

22/2/17 - Flemish mobility minister Ben Weyts practically collapsed in the Flemish Parliament this afternoon. Mr Weyts was fielding questions when he became unwell. The minister has been at the centre of the row about noise norms for aircraft at Brussels Airport in recent days. Fortunately, there are three doctors in the Flemish Parliament. Ms Weyts was taken home and is in need of urgent rest.

Wed 22/02/2017
