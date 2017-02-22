VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Knokke murder: have you seen this man?

22/2/17 - Police are launching a new appeal for witnesses to come forward in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Sofie Muylle a month ago in Knokke.

This week's video news Wed 22/02/2017 - 15:09
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >