See the mike that measures the noise in Molenbeek!

22/2/17 - This is the microphone on a mast in Molenbeek that measures how much noise is made by overflying airplanes. The measurements are handed to the Brussels environment office. If the noise norm is exceeded the police draw up an official police report.

