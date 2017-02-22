VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Queen Mathilde rids body of spirits in Baci ceremony

22/2/17 - Queen Mathilde of the Belgians took part in a Baci ceremony in Laos as part of her job as UNICEF goodwill ambassador. The queen hopes to increase awareness about chronic undernourishment, mental health and sustainable development. Loas's unique Baci ceremony is executed during important events. Participants gather around a decorated, artificial tree in order to rid the body of all spirits and create harmony.

Wed 22/02/2017
