Queen Mathilde rids body of spirits in Baci ceremony
22/2/17 - Queen Mathilde of the Belgians took part in a Baci ceremony in Laos as part of her job as UNICEF goodwill ambassador. The queen hopes to increase awareness about chronic undernourishment, mental health and sustainable development. Loas's unique Baci ceremony is executed during important events. Participants gather around a decorated, artificial tree in order to rid the body of all spirits and create harmony.
This week's video news Wed 22/02/2017 - 11:09
Knokke murder: have you seen this man? 22/2/17 - Police are launching a new appeal for witnesses to come forward in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Sofie Muylle a month ago in Knokke.
570 jobs under threat at C&A 22/2/17 - The Dutch clothes' retailer C&A has plans to axe 70 of the 570 jobs at its Belgian and European HQ in Vilvoorde outside Brussels.
Mobility minister Weyts unwell in Flemish Parliament 22/2/17 - Flemish mobility minister Ben Weyts practically collapsed in the Flemish Parliament this afternoon. Mr Weyts was fielding questions when he became unwell. The minister has been at the centre of the row about noise norms for aircraft at Brussels Airport in recent days. Fortunately, there are three doctors in the Flemish Parliament. Ms Weyts was taken home and is in need of urgent rest.
See the mike that measures the noise in Molenbeek! 22/2/17 - This is the microphone on a mast in Molenbeek that measures how much noise is made by overflying airplanes. The measurements are handed to the Brussels environment office. If the noise norm is exceeded the police draw up an official police report.
22/2/17 - Queen Mathilde of the Belgians took part in a Baci ceremony in Laos as part of her job as UNICEF goodwill ambassador. The queen hopes to increase awareness about chronic undernourishment, mental health and sustainable development. Loas's unique Baci ceremony is executed during important events. Participants gather around a decorated, artificial tree in order to rid the body of all spirits and create harmony.