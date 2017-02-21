VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Hefty sentences for people-traffickers

21/2/17 - Two members of a Ukrainian people smuggling ring have been sentenced to 23 and 27 years in jail for killing a lorry driver who worked with them. The traffickers brought Ukrainians to the UK using false Polish passports.

