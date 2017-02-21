VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Mr Juncker prepares to send "huge bill" to London

21/2/17 - Despite losing the bloc's second most important member European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is still in the job. Today Mr Juncker is visiting Belgium's federal parliament where he told Belgian lawmakers he was preparing a “huge bill” for the UK.

