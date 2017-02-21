VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Will court recognise Delphine Boël as King Albert's love child?

21/2/17 - A court in Brussels will examine a claim by the UK-based artist Delphine Boël to be recognised as the child of King Albert of the Belgians. Ms Boël arrived at the courthouse accompanied by her mother, Sybille de Selys Longchamps, and her lawyer, who told reporters that today procedural matters would be the main topic of discussion. King Albert is not attending.

