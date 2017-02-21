VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Will court recognise Delphine Boël as King Albert's love child?
21/2/17 - A court in Brussels will examine a claim by the UK-based artist Delphine Boël to be recognised as the child of King Albert of the Belgians. Ms Boël arrived at the courthouse accompanied by her mother, Sybille de Selys Longchamps, and her lawyer, who told reporters that today procedural matters would be the main topic of discussion. King Albert is not attending.
- "The Art of Magic" in Leuven 21/2/17 - A fascinating new exhibition has just opened in the STUC in Leuven. "The Art of Magic" examines the impact magic has on our daily lives. It runs at the students' art centre until 9 March.
- Hefty sentences for people-traffickers 21/2/17 - Two members of a Ukrainian people smuggling ring have been sentenced to 23 and 27 years in jail for killing a lorry driver who worked with them. The traffickers brought Ukrainians to the UK using false Polish passports.
- Mr Juncker prepares to send "huge bill" to London 21/2/17 - Despite losing the bloc's second most important member European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is still in the job. Today Mr Juncker is visiting Belgium's federal parliament where he told Belgian lawmakers he was preparing a "huge bill" for the UK.
- Leuven rail crash: disruption all week 20/2/17 - The salvage of the wreck of the train involved in Saturday's rail crash outside Leuven. Workmen are already busy carrying out repairs while rail services are getting back to normal.