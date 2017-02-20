VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Mike Pence: “Strong commitment to partnership with the EU”

20/2/17 - European council president Tusk welcomes US Vice President Pence to the EU's HQ. Mr Pence is here to allay European fears about the direction of the Trump presidency. Mr Tusk was clearly releaved.

Read more: PM Michel: "Mike Pence exceptionally well-informed"
This week's video news Mon 20/02/2017 - 14:30
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >

Watch also