Mike Pence: “Strong commitment to partnership with the EU”
20/2/17 - European council president Tusk welcomes US Vice President Pence to the EU's HQ. Mr Pence is here to allay European fears about the direction of the Trump presidency. Mr Tusk was clearly releaved.
This week's video news Mon 20/02/2017 - 14:30
Leuven rail crash: disruption all week 20/2/17 - The salvage of the wreck of the train involved in Saturday's rail crash outside Leuven. Workmen are already busy carrying out repairs while rail services are getting back to normal.
Naked protest meets Vice President Mike Pence 20/2/17 - US VP Mike Pence visited the European Union in Brussels this morning. On the Schuman roundabout a colourful protest awaited the US vice president. This afternoon Mr Pence will be at NATO.
Live: Press conference Charles Michel and Mike Pence The Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and the US Vice-President Mike Pence are holding a joint press conference. Follow the press conference live here from 6:30pm on flandersnews.be.
Newcomers starting to feel at home in "Oilsjt" They probably couldn't have been given at better introduction to Aalst. On Saturday new-comers from the four corners of the world were given the opportunity to learn about the East Flemish city's carnival tradition.
