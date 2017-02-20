Mike Pence: “Strong commitment to partnership with the EU”

Leuven rail crash: disruption all week

20/2/17 - The salvage of the wreck of the train involved in Saturday's rail crash outside Leuven. Workmen are already busy carrying out repairs while rail services are getting back to normal.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Leuven rail crash: disruption all week

20/2/17 - The salvage of the wreck of the train involved in Saturday's rail crash outside Leuven. Workmen are already busy carrying out repairs while rail services are getting back to normal.