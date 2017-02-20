Naked protest meets Vice President Mike Pence

20/2/17 - US VP Mike Pence visited the European Union in Brussels this morning. On the Schuman roundabout a colourful protest awaited the US vice president. This afternoon Mr Pence will be at NATO.

