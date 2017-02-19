VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Newcomers starting to feel at home in "Oilsjt"
They probably couldn’t have been given at better introduction to Aalst. On Saturday new-comers from the four corners of the world were given the opportunity to learn about the East Flemish city’s carnival tradition.
Live: Press conference Charles Michel and Mike Pence The Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and the US Vice-President Mike Pence are holding a joint press conference. Follow the press conference live here from 6:30pm on flandersnews.be.
Newcomers starting to feel at home in "Oilsjt" They probably couldn't have been given at better introduction to Aalst. On Saturday new-comers from the four corners of the world were given the opportunity to learn about the East Flemish city's carnival tradition.
Investigation into derailment conntinues Rail service still haven't returned to normal after Saturday's derailment just outside Leuven Station in Flemish Brabant. The Judicial Authorities are still trying to ascertain what exactly caused the accident in which one person died and 27 others were injured.
Activists protest for cleaner air Members of the citizens action group Bruxsel'Air have put mouth masks on a number of the Brussels' statues in order to bring attention to the issue of air quality in the capital.
Train derailment at Leuven Station One person has been killed and 27 people injured when a train derailed in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. It is as yet unclear as to whether the person that died was on board the train.