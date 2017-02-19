VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Investigation into derailment conntinues

Rail service still haven’t returned to normal after Saturday’s derailment just outside Leuven Station in Flemish Brabant. The Judicial Authorities are still trying to ascertain what exactly caused the accident in which one person died and 27 others were injured.

This week's video news Sun 19/02/2017 - 16:38
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >